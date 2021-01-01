2 men taken to hospital following shooting in Denver

The shooting occurred at 1700 Grant St.

DENVER — Two men were shot early Friday morning and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at 1700 Grant St., according to a tweet from Denver Police (DPD).

That's near East 17th Avenue and Grant Street in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

