1 dead after shooting in Denver Saturday morning

DPD said one man is dead after a shooting in the 1400 block of South Irving Street.

DENVER — One man was fatally shot in Denver on Saturday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Police said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 1400 block of South Irving Street.

When they arrived, DPD said, they found one man. He has transported to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

DPD said they are still developing suspect information and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name, said DPD.

