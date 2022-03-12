Police investigating shooting in Central Park neighborhood

Police said the shooting happened at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Quebec Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for the suspect who shot at another person on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Quebec Street on Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson with DPD, the suspect was seen stealing a car on Quebec Street and was followed by a witness who saw the incident. DPD said that's when the witness started to follow the suspect in their vehicle. Police said the suspect saw the witness following them and began shooting at them.

According to police, the witness was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK. Police said they have not made any arrests in the investigation.

DPD has not released what kind of car the suspect is believed to be in.

A 9NEWS viewer told us that on her way back home from picking her kids up from school one of the stray bullets from the incident hit her car. She tells us that the bullet was about 6 inches from her son's car seat in the back of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

