2 shot in downtown, no suspect in custody

The two victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting early Saturday, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in downtown, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened about 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of 17th and Champa Streets, and the victims were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, DPD said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

DPD did not release information on the circumstances.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

