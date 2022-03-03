Car theft suspect shot and killed after confrontation with deputies

An Araphahoe County deputy spotted the stolen vehicle while on routine patrol earlier Thursday, a spokesperson said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A car theft suspect was shot and killed following a confrontation with deputies in 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The incident happened in the 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue, according to the agency.

It began earlier Thursday morning when a deputy on routine patrol came across a stolen vehicle at 7545 E. Harvard Ave. At that time, a deputy approached the vehicle, thinking it was unoccupied, and found that someone was inside the vehicle, and backed off. The deputy then called for backup.

When backup got there, the driver of the vehicle tried to flee in the vehicle and the suspect was then shot and tased at the same time by deputies, according to spokesperson John Bartman.

It's unclear if the suspect was armed at this time.

#ALERT Deputies working an Officer Involved Shooting at an apartment complex in the 7500 Blk of E. Harvard Ave. Suspect is deceased. PIO on scene. Media staging at Harvard Ave. & Roslyn St. pic.twitter.com/ARasWutm6D — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) March 3, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

