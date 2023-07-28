Man pleads guilty to shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others

Derron Harris, 31, faces 60 years in prison when he's sentenced in August.

DENVER — A man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a shooting in Denver that killed one person and injured two others.

Derron Harris, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault for the May 6, 2022 shooting in a parking lot on North Broadway between 3rd and 4th avenues.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said Patrick Huhn and his wife, Shannon Huhn, were in town from Cincinnati and renting a car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car when Harris shot them that afternoon. Patrick Huhn died, but Shannon Huhn survived. The third victim had minor injuries.

Harris was taken into custody minutes after the murder, Denver Police said.

"An eyewitness that witnessed the shooting was able to point him out to officers," said Joe Montoya, DPD division chief of investigations, the day of the shooting. "Officers were able to get that suspect into custody and has been transported down to the Denver Police Department.”

Harris's charges carry a sentence of 60 years in prison plus five years of parole, according to the DA's office. Sentencing is set for Aug. 18.

