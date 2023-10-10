Shooting in Aurora injures person Tuesday morning

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of East Warren Drive, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday morning in Aurora.

Aurora Police (APD) said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots just after 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of East Warren Drive. That's just north of East Iliff Avenue between South Peoria Street and Interstate 225.

Officers arrived and found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Their condition is not known, according to APD.

Information about a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as information becomes available.

