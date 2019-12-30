AURORA, Colo. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora on Sunday evening.

Officer Tony Camacho, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD), said the incident happened in the 1000 block of Sable Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

He said two people met in a parking lot when one shot the other.

It's not clear why the two met in a parking lot. The victim's condition is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

