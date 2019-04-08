DENVER — Two adult males walked into different hospitals after a shooting in Denver about 12:45 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting occurred in the area of East 54th Avenue Drive and Granby Street, DPD said. That intersection is a few blocks south of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and just west of the Montbello Recreation Center.

Granby Street was closed from East 54th Avenue Drive to Elmendorf Place while police investigated.

DPD said they have no suspect information at this time and that the victims' conditions are unknown.

