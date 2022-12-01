Police looking for suspects wanted for shooting involving officers

The shooting happened in a parking lot at East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street Wednesday night.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting involving APD officers that happened at a shopping center near East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street Wednesday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., a Kia sedan, occupied by at least two suspects, pulled into the parking lot of the shopping center, police said in a news release.

The Kia stopped in the parking lot and at least one person fired multiple shots at two APD officers in an unmarked police car, according to APD.

The officers in the car returned fire, police said.

After the exchange of gunfire, the suspects attempted to drive away and were stopped by more APD officers responding to an initial shots fired call, according to police. The suspects began firing shots at the officers arriving on scene before driving out of the parking lot, police said.

Four police cars were hit by the suspect's gunfire, according to APD.

Shortly after the second shooting, officers located the suspect vehicle abandoned in the area of East 10th Avenue and South Lima Street, APD said.

Officers set up a perimeter and began a search for the suspects, according to APD. Police sent out a Reverse 911 to residents in the area, alerting them to shelter in place.

The search for more suspects could continue into the daylight, according to APD.

Police arrested a juvenile in the area on active warrants, APD said. Investigators are working to determine if the juvenile was involved in the shooting, according to APD.

APD reported five officers fired their weapons and have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

No officers were hit by any of the gunfire, but one was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a moderate injury, according to APD. That officer has since been released, APD said.

The investigation is ongoing by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.