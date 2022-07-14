Suspect injured after shooting involving Denver Police officer

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Washington Street, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened Wednesday night, leaving a suspect in critical condition.

DPD officers were called to the area of West 7th Avenue and Federal Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m., for reports of individuals with a weapon, according to DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas.

DPD's Air One helicopter was launched and used to locate the likely suspects as they got into a silver four-door sedan, Thomas said.

The suspects drove from that area and were contacted by officers near 9th Avenue and Grove Street, according to police.

The suspects refused to stop and officers stayed back, utilizing Air One to follow the suspect vehicle, police said.

The suspect vehicle stopped near 49th Avenue and Washington Street and DPD's helicopter saw the suspects get out of the vehicle, Thomas said.

When officers tried to confront the suspects, shots were fired at the officers, Thomas said. Officers returned fire and hit one of the suspects, Thomas added.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Two other suspects were taken into custody at the scene, one suspect was taken into custody during a search and two to three other suspects are at-large, according to Thomas.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.