Shelter in place order issued for condo complex after shooting in Jefferson County

The order was in effect for about two hours while deputies searched for a suspect in the shooting on West Glasgow Place, JCSO said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A shelter in place order has been lifted for a condominium complex southwest of Littleton after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

JCSO said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Glasgow Place, in the Ken Caryl area.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents of the complex received a Code Red message telling them to stay in their homes while deputies searched for a suspect, JCSO said. The order was lifted about two hours later after the man believed to be responsible for the shooting was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim knew each other, but have not released any information about the circumstances of the incident.

JCSO is asking any witnesses of the shooting to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-277-0211 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

