1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard.

Police said the shooting was unrelated to the store. They said the suspect and victim "had a specific relationship in this incident," and there is no danger to the public. The incident started as a disturbance, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Lakewood, was arrested and booked into jail on attempted murder and assault charges, police said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.