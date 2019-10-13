DENVER — A shooting in the 100 block of North Xavier Street is being investigated as a homicide, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in tweet Sunday afternoon.

Police said one adult male has died and another adult male is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

DPD spokesperson Marika Lawrenson said they aren't looking for any other suspects, and there is no further information about circumstances.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

