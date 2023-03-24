Teen grazed by bullet in shooting near Brighton school

Two teens were arrested and are charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A student shot earlier this month outside a Brighton school had an ongoing "beef" with both of the suspects now charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, according to an arrest affidavit from the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

Earlier this week, Jayden Garcia, 16, and Dakarei Jackson Edwards, 17, were each charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

A teacher who was returning to a school from his lunch break reported the shooting in the area of 9th Avenue and Busch Street on March 15. He first reported to a school resource officer that he saw a group of three teenage boys "exchanging words" with another group of four teenage boys.

He said that two of the boys from the group of three pulled out guns and shot while running and were not aiming. He reported hearing five to eight gunshots, the affidavit says.

One person, a 15-year-old boy, was driven to a nearby urgent care after the shooting. According the affidavit, he had "graze wounds." A friend of the victim later police that the victim was supposed to get into a fight with someone, the affidavit says.

The shooting was also captured by school security cameras, which helped police quickly identify several witnesses who were students at Brighton Heritage Academy, according to the affidavit. One of them identified one of the shooters as Edwards.

That person said when the victim mentioned fighting during a confrontation one of the suspects said "I don't fight" and started shooting.

Another person reported that the victim and Garcia and Edwards have all fought each other before and "have had issues."

Garcia and Edwards were arrested a day after the shooting. Both were booked into Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center, BPD said. They're next due in court on May 4. Six others taken into custody on the day of the shooting were released after questioning, according to police.