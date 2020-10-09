x
1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Denver's West High School

One person was brought to the hospital. None of the officers involved were injured.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police (DPD) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near West High School on Wednesday evening. 

According to DPD, the shooting happened near West 10th Avenue and North Inca Street in Denver, about two blocks east of the school. 

Police said that one person was brought to the hospital, but did not say how badly they were injured or whether or not they were shot. 

No officers were injured in the incident, according to DPD.

