Vehicle shot near Denver Zoo

Denver Police clarified that the victim was not wounded in the shooting, however they did encounter some property damage.

DENVER — No one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon near the Denver Zoo and City Park. However, one vehicle was damaged.

It happened in the 2200 block of North Colorado Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m., according to Denver Police.

Police said they had information that the people involved in shooting the vehicle were riding motorcycles and were later spotted near East 46th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard, which is about 5 miles away. That is near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 270 interchange.

Officers attempted to pull over the suspects, but they fled the area, according to Denver Police. Police briefly chased them, but said that their department helicopter quickly took over to pursue the suspects.

One person was eventually arrested near 16000 E. 49th. Ave. That is near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Peña Boulevard. Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

Denver Police initially said one victim was located in the area and that their condition was not known. In a follow-up tweet, police clarified that the victim was not actually injured in the shooting and had only experienced property damage during the incident.

While there are some schools in that area, a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools said all of them were operating normally.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

