DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Denver.

The reported shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of Kittredge Street, DPD said in a tweet. That's near Parkfield Lake Park and the Montbello Recreation Center.

DPD said there is “one possible" victim with a gunshot wound. Police are still working to develop information about the suspect.

