Denver police looking for suspects in deadly shooting on Park Avenue West

Police said the incident started as a fight. No suspect information has been released.

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Park Avenue West at around 10:12 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). That's located just east of Interstate 25 and north of the South Platte River.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

DPD said it appears the incident started as a fight. Two more men who were injured in the fight were also taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive, according to DPD.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

