AURORA, Colo. — Three people have been injured and two people have been detained after a shooting in the area of East 4th Avenue and Potomac Street in Aurora which is just west of Interstate 225, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Canterra at Fitzsimmons apartment complex.

Two victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to a tweet from APD. A second tweet indicated that both of the people detained were also taken to the hospital. One of them had minor injuries from a gunshot wound, the other person was transported for "health reasons", the tweet says.

Matthew Longshore, a spokesperson for APD, said he could also not say what prompted the shooting or if any other suspects were still wanted.

