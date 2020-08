Lakewood Police are asking people to avoid the area near W. Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police are asking people to avoid the area near W. Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard after a shooting was reported outside the Walmart near that intersection.

Two people were shot in the parking lot, police said, but there's no word on their condition or what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.

Alert: Shooting at Walmart located Colfax and Wadsworth. Large Police presence, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/061nafOfkO — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 24, 2020