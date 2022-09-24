Police in Rifle shoot armed man

Police said the man reached for a gun while they were responding to a report of a family disturbance.

RIFLE, Colo. — Police in Rifle have shot a man they say reached for a gun during a family disturbance call Saturday.

The Rifle Police Department said in a Facebook post that their officers and Garfield County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Munro Avenue after someone reported a family disturbance. The 911 caller told dispatchers there was an out-of-control 28-year-old man with a handgun there.

When officers got there, the man was outside the home. Police said officers spoke with him and directed him to comply, but he reached for a gun that was in his waistband.

Police said two of the officers fired their weapons at the suspect and he was taken to a hospital in Grand Junction, where police describe his condition as stable.

No officers were hurt and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095.

