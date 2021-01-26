2 people shot near Dollar General, deputies looking for black sedan

The shooting was reported in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) was responding to a shooting in which two people were injured Tuesday morning in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheridan, according to an ACSO spokesperson. There's a strip mall of businesses at that location. Deputies at the scene had strung up police tape in the parking lot outside a Dollar General.

A female and a male were shot and transported to a hospital, ACSO said.

Deputies were looking for a male suspect in a black BMW sedan.

No further information was available on the suspect or on the circumstances of the shooting.

Earlier Tuesday, Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting. It occurred in the area of East 25th Avenue and Imboden Road after a pursuit of a stolen car. A woman was fatally shot, authorities said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.