Construction worker shot near Sherrelwood Park in Adams County

Police said they have taken one person into custody.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adolescent Day Treatment center is on lockdown following a shooting near Sherrelwood Park Monday, according to a tweet from the Adam's County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

ACSO said the shooting happened at 7840 N. Pecos St., which is near Elmwood Lane and North Pecos Street in Sherrelwood. ACSO said the shooting occurred at a construction site behind the center.

One person is in custody and a construction worker has been transported to the hospital after being shot, ACSO said.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

