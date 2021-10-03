Security guard's dad shoots man going through trash, police say

Denver police said the security guard got into a confrontation with a man who was going through trash Sunday afternoon.

DENVER — Denver police are investigating after a person experiencing homelessness was shot Sunday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), a homeless man and a security guard got into a confrontation because the man was going through some trash in the 1900 block of South Cherry Street. That's just east of Interstate 25 and South Colorado Boulevard.

The security guard's father got involved, DPD said, and shot the man in the foot.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

DPD said Sunday evening that the security guard and his father were being investigated, but neither of them had been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

