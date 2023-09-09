Shooting suspects barricaded in mobile home park in Lafayette

A man was injured in the shooting Friday night. Lafayette Police said license plate readers help them track the suspect vehicle to the mobile home park.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Lafayette Police said SWAT officers are working to arrest two suspects in a shooting that are barricaded in a mobile home park in Lafayette.

Around 11:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 7000 block of Quail Drive for a reported shooting and found a man on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to his torso, Commander Bruan Rosipajla said.

The man was taken to the hospital in "stable condition," he said.

Officers were able to use license plate reading technology to track the light SUV believed to be driven by two suspects to the 800 block of Cove Drive in the Abordale Acres Mobile Home Park, just a few blocks away.

Police requested the assistance of the Boulder County and Broomfield County SWAT teams, and at 7 a.m. they asked the public to avoid the area while officers worked to clear the area and take the suspects into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

