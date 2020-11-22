Thornton police investigate deadly shooting

Police say there is no threat to the community.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

According to a tweet from TPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1125 W. 96th Ave. at 11:05 p.m.

When they arrived, TPD said, they found a man with numerous gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

TPD says the investigation is active and that there is no threat to the community.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

