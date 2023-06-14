No injuries in shooting near University of Northern Colorado, university says

The university said no injuries were reported in the shooting. A shelter-in-place was issued for about 40 minutes and has now been lifted.

GREELEY, Colo. — A shelter-in-place alert has been lifted after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of Kepner Hall on the University of Northern Colorado campus, the university said.

UNC said no injuries were reported in connection with the shooting. It wasn't clear exactly where the shooting happened.

The university sent out an alert at 4:40 p.m. advising everyone in the area of Kepner Hall, which is a building within the College of Business, to shelter in place.

Just after 5 p.m., campus police were clearing several buildings near Kepner, including a building in the college of arts and an administrative building.

The university sent an updated alert at 5:16 p.m. saying the previously issued emergency alert was no longer in effect and police had cleared the area.

The university's spring semester is over, but some students are on campus for summer programs.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.