One person is dead Sunday evening after a shooting on the 7,000 block of Highway 73 in Jefferson County, law enforcement said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Deputies are interviewing a person of interest in the shooting and said there is no threat to the community at large.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said the incident happened around 1:40.

Highway 73 is closed between Malamute Drive and Gray Fox Drive, according to Fulton. This is between Evergreen and Aspen Park.

