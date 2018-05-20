Jefferson County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said the incident happened around 1:40.

Highway 73 is closed between Malamute Drive and Gray Fox Drive, according to Fulton. This is between Evergreen and Aspen Park.

Deputies said there is no danger to the community. They haven't been able to provide any suspect information - they expect to update the public shortly.

