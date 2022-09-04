Shoplifting suspect intentionally hit Walgreens employee, police say

It happened Saturday night at a Walgreens on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police are looking for the person who they say intentionally ran over an employee after shoplifting from a Walgreens Saturday night.

The Lakewood Police Department said it happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Kipling Street. Police said a man shoplifted from the store, then got into a truck. They believe the man intentionally ran over an employee who was standing just outside the store.

The employee suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect or the truck used in the assault. Surveillance images of the suspect and the truck are available below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

