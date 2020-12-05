Investigators seek help finding shoplifting and assault suspects

Two suspects are wanted for shoplifting from an Arvada King Soopers and for pepper spraying a loss prevention officer and two others, police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for shoplifting from an Arvada King Soopers Friday.

Arvada Police posted the information to their Facebook Page on Monday. They are looking for two male suspects in a stolen tan or silver GMC Sierra Truck with Louisiana Plate C460348.

According to the post, the shoplifting happened at the King Soopers at 8031 Wadsworth Blvd., which is near the intersection of Wadsworth and West 80th Avenue.

The two suspects were approached by a loss prevention officer when they tried to leave and the passenger of the truck pepper sprayed the officer, according to police.

Police said while they were driving out of the parking lot, they passed by the loss prevention officer, a mother and her 2-year-old, spraying them with pepper spray as they left.

According to the Facebook post, the suspect truck was also involved in a shoplifting and eluding case in Adams County on May 4.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.