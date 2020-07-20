Shotgun Willie's stabbing suspect previously arrested for assault and animal cruelty

40-year-old Kyle Swain had been arrested in 2011 for assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty.

GLENDALE, Colorado — The stabbing suspect who was shot and killed outside of a Glendale strip club on Friday was previously arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty in 2011.

Kyle Swain, 40, was shot and killed by a security officer after he allegedly stabbed four people outside Shotgun Willie's in Glendale, Friday night, according to Glendale Police.

In a previous case from June 13, 2011, Swain was seen by a coworker around 6:30 a.m. lying next to his car in the parking lot of 6020 W. 61st Ave. with the windows broken out and the tires deflated, according to an arrest affidavit from the Arvada Police Department (APD).

Swain had gone to work that day to talk with his boss because he was afraid he would be fired, the affidavit says.

Swain's boss was not at work that day and Swain became angry and "took his anger out on his car," throwing river rocks through the windows, police said in the affidavit.

When the coworker asked if Swain needed help, Swain said that both of his parents were dead, according to the affidavit.

Swain walked home from his work and stopped for a beer at a gas station located at 88th Avenue and Garrison Street, the affidavit says.

Swain told police in the affidavit that he took only one sip of one of the beers before throwing the others to the ground because they were warm. Swain said he felt he needed a beer because of the stress he was experiencing, according to the affidavit.

Swain's coworker reported their exchange to police later that morning and officers called Swain's house. Officers spoke with Swain's parents, who were not injured, the affidavit says.

Swain had been given a week to leave the house after he had stabbed and killed the family cat "Tiger," two days before, according to the affidavit.

Swain then went to his room and came back downstairs with a gun in his hand, the affidavit says.

Swain's parents were nervous that Swain might kill them, police said in the affidavit.

Swain's father struggled with Swain for the gun inside the house when a shot was fired, but did not hit anyone, police said in the affidavit.

Swain's father had restrained Swain and officers from APD arrived at the home and took Swain into custody, the affidavit says.

During an interview with police, Swain had estimated he had stabbed the cat 50 times, the affidavit says. During the interview, Swain remained calm and did not appear bothered by the death of the cat, police said in the affidavit.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and found the gun and a spent shell casing still inside the chamber that never ejected, according to the affidavit. Officers also located the knife that Swain had described he used to kill the cat in his room, police said in the affidavit.

Swain pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty on March 19, 2012. He was sentenced to 309 days for the assault and 18 months for animal cruelty, according to court documents.