ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An apartment was damaged but no one was hurt after gunfire was reported at an apartment complex in Arapahoe County, according to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the complex at 10001 E. Dry Creek Rd. for a report of shots fired at an apartment. That complex is just east of Interstate 25 not far from the intersection of E. Dry Creek Road and S. Clinton Street.

The shooting happened in the hallway of one of the buildings at the complex, a spokesperson for ACSO said. Bullets went through an apartment and hit a water line, according to ACSO. No one was hurt.

The agency said no one is in custody in connection with the incident. At this time, they haven't been able to locate any witnesses and are hoping nearby security cameras can help them locate or identify a suspect.

