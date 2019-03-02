ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Members of the Adams County Sheriff's Office arrived to 76 Frontage Road about half an hour after midnight on Sunday to find 200 - 400 youths throwing a party.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were first called out to reports of a loud party but believe shots were fired in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found anywhere from 200 to 400 people partying - most of them youths.

No one was hit by gunfire or injured, the Sheriff's Office said. No one is in custody for the report of shots fired.

A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies on scene cited "lots of people" for underage-related citations (like minors in possession or consumption of alcohol).

More on this story as it develops.

