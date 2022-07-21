Englewood officer fired shots at burglary suspect

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Shots were fired at a burglary suspect by an Englewood Police (EPD) officer early Thursday morning but the suspect drove away and it's unclear if they were hurt.
Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, EPD officers responded to an in-progress burglary at a business in the 2900 block of South Umatilla Street.
As they arrived a man was seen leaving the area in a stolen vehicle, EPD said. That man crashed through a fence and nearly hit an officer.
As that happened, another officer fired his duty weapon at the man, but the man was able to drive away.
The stolen vehicle involved was a black 2019 Audi SQ5 sport utility vehicle with front end damage. There was no license plate on the Audi, however, it had an Auto Nation placard in place of the license plate.
No officers were hurt and it's currently unknown whether the suspect was injured since he drove away, EPD said.
The 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.
