2 detained after shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said their pursuit of the two men ended with a crash in Aurora.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo — Sheriff's deputies have detained two men after shots were fired at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach Sunday evening.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said witnesses told deputies they saw two men firing weapons at around 6 p.m. The men then jumped into their car and took off.

Deputies had a description of the men and tried to stop them, the sheriff's office said, but they refused.

Deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention and used their patrol cars to end the pursuit just east of the park at East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive in Aurora, where the suspects' car hit a fence and crashed into the back yard of a home.

No injuries were reported at the swim beach or the crash site, according to the sheriff's office. The two men are being questioned by sheriff's investigators.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.