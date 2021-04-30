Shots fired at CSP troopers outside Commerce City office

Highway 85 is closed in the area, according to CSP.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers were outside the agency's Commerce City office when someone drove by and fired multiple shots at them Friday night, according to CSP.

CSP said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at their office at 8200 N. Highway 85.

No one was hit, CSP said, but they shut down Highway 85 near that office for the investigation.

Adams County sheriff's deputies were called in to assist, according to CSP.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle has been provided.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.