Apartments damaged by shots fired in Wheat Ridge, police say

Police said they're looking for a low-profile, black or dark colored SUV in connection to the incident early Sunday.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) was investigating a report of shots fired at an apartment complex early Sunday morning that damaged the building -- the same location as a similar incident last Saturday.

A call was received at 4:15 a.m. Sunday that shots had been fired at West 37th Place and Otis Street. There were no injuries, but there was property damage to the apartment building, WRPD said.

Police said they were looking for a suspect vehicle that they described as a low-profile black or dark-colored SUV. One suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and dark shorts, and another was wearing a red hoodie and white shorts, police said.

The case was under investigation, and police were interviewing neighbors, WRPD said.

WRPD responded to a call of shots being fired from a moving vehicle at the same location about 9 a.m. July 24.

In that instance, officers who responded determined that there had been a party earlier with a fist fight that occurred outside. Police said they didn't know whether the shots fired were related to the fight.

Anyone with information, photos or video was asked to call WRPD's tipline: 303-235-2947.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.



