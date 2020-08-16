Shots fired into vehicle driving on Colorado Boulevard; 2 people hit

The victims drove themselves to a hospital after the incident early Sunday, according to police.

DENVER — Shots fired into a moving vehicle hit two people early Sunday on Colorado Boulevard near East 1st Avenue, according to police.

Three people were in the vehicle driving south on Colorado Boulevard when another vehicle going the same direction fired at them, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Two of the three occupants were hit by the gunfire, and they drove themselves to a hospital. DPD received a report on the shooting about 3 a.m., said a DPD spokesperson, who didn't know the conditions of the victims.

DPD was investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. On Sunday morning, Colorado Boulevard was closed at East 3rd Avenue so investigators could look for evidence.

No one was arrested, and no suspect information was available Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.