Shots fired after fight outside Lone Tree Hooters

Police released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the Nov. 6 fight where shots were fired.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Police released photos Wednesday of a man wanted in relation to a shooting incident outside the Hooters in Lone Tree.

Officers with the Lone Tree Police Department (LTPD) responded to a report of a fight and shots fired in front of the restaurant at 8334 Willow St. around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect who fired the shots and the two people with him had left the area in a white four-door Mercedes vehicle, according to LTPD.

Witnesses reported that the suspect and two other men engaged in an altercation outside the restaurant before firing four shots and fleeing the scene. That series of events was backed up by security camera footage.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, average build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and between the age of 18 to 22.

On the night of the incident police said he was wearing a gold chain necklace, a dark shirt with a gold symbol on front, dark pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information on this incident and/or the suspect, please contact LTPD Detective John Hastings at 720-509-1190 or by e-mail at john.hastings@cityoflonetree.com.

