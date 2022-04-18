Shots fired near State Capitol, Denver police investigating

Police said no injuries were reported after gunshots were fired in the area of Colfax and Broadway.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are investigating after gunshots were fired near the Colorado State Capitol Monday afternoon.

DPD said just before 3:52 p.m. that gunshots were reported near the intersection of Broadway and Colfax.

There were no injuries reported, according to DPD.

A shelter in place was briefly put in place at the Capitol out of an abundance of caution. It was lifted as of 4:06 p.m., Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

