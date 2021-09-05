Shots fired at Douglas County deputies during stolen vehicle pursuit

The Sheriff's Office said no deputies were hurt and two suspects were taken into custody.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — No deputies were injured after suspects in a stolen vehicle fired shots at them during a pursuit early Sunday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Two suspects were in custody after the pursuit on South Quebec Street between Collegiate Drive and C-470, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At 3:43 a.m., deputies spotted suspects trying to cut a cataytic converter off a vehicle. The suspects then got into a vehicle that was reported as stolen and went north on Quebec, and deputies pursued, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects fired shots at the deputies, DCSO said.

About 15 minutes later, in the area of Quebec and C-470, the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran. They were taken into custody, DCSO said.

One of the suspects was taken to a hospital as a precaution after jumping off a bridge while running from deputies, the spokesman said.

Quebec was shut down from Collegiate to C-470 for the investigation.

DCSO did not release the names of the suspects.

