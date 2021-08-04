Nearly 3 dozen signs stolen in Delta County

The signs have been disappearing since February and have resulted in a loss of about $5,000.

DELTA, Colo. — Stealing signs may seem like a funny prank to some, but the Delta County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said over the last few months thefts have resulted in a loss of about $5,000.

Since February 2021 there's been a series of road signs thefts in the Fruit Growers Reservoir leading up to Redlands Mesa, the Cedar Mesa area, as well as the Ward Creek area.

So far 30 signs have been taken and the thieves don't seem to be targeting any specific type of sign, according to DCSO. They said all kinds of signs from stop signs, to all-way signs to advisory signs and construction signs, have been taken. On some occasions, the posts were taken along with the signs.

The sheriff's office called the thefts "extensive" and said the estimated loss is about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-874-2015 or Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.

Your information may be eligible for a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.

