Silverthorne police sergeant arrested, accused of domestic violence

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A Silverthorne police sergeant has been arrested on charges of domestic violence-related stalking and wiretapping, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Joel Ponedel, 37, is charged with stalking, wiretapping, misdemeanor assault and harassment, all of which are designated as acts of domestic violence, the office said. He is also charged with misdemeanor non-injury child abuse.

Prosecutors said Ponedel, who lives in Evergreen, turned himself into the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and was subsequently arrested.

Prosecutors said in late November, the Silverthorne Police Department was informed of a potential domestic violence incident involving Ponedel. The police chief asked the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office to investigate the matter. Their investigation led to Ponedel's arrest, the office said.

The Silverthorne Police Department said Ponedel had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

His next court appearance is set for March 1 in Clear Creek County.

