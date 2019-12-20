DENVER — The sister of a tow truck driver who was murdered in a tow yard wants people to see her brother for the man he was, not just the job he did.

[The] best big brother," Cerra Dakan said. "He was always very protective of me.”

Paul Dakan was working in the impound lot of Elite Towing and Recovery near East 48th Avenue and Washington Street early Sunday morning.

Denver Police say Victor Arenas-Foote was there, too. His car had been impounded.

“I don’t know why he was so upset," Cerra Dakan said. "I don’t know why he had to do what he did to my brother, but he murdered my brother.”

Arenas-Foote is accused of shooting Paul Dakan and leaving with his car that had been impounded.

“Over a $300 fine," Cerra Dakan said. "He didn't want to pay it."

Arenas-Foote left the lot with an elderly woman, according to a report from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Police called the woman a witness and she has not been arrested or charged.

Victor Arenas-Foote

Denver Police Department

About 20 minutes after the shooting, deputies in Adams County located Arenas-Foote's vehicle near Northglenn Drive and Grant Street. They also recovered a .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Paul Dakan was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. He died Sunday morning.

His sister, Cerra Dakan, used to work in the towing industry, too. She said she understands the dangers of the road and the impound lot.

“I’ve had to deal with people angry, throwing things, getting into my face and you have to stand your ground," Cerra Dakan said.

She defended tow truck drivers and the work they do.

“People look at it as if we’re the bad people and we’re actually really not the bad people," she said.

Cerra Dakan said she hopes for justice for her brother. She urged her brother's friends to show up for Arenas-Foote's Friday morning court appearance.

"I hope that my brother is no longer in pain and I hope that he gets what he deserves," she said.

Arenas-Foote is in jail, accused of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He's set to appear in a Denver courtroom at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

