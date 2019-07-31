DENVER — A person on a skateboard was struck by a car and seriously injured Wednesday morning near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Colfax Avenue in Denver.

In a tweet, Denver Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim around 11 a.m. did not stop.

The skateboarder was determined to be at fault, a spokesperson for Denver police said. She also said that they believe they've located the car involved but have not found the driver.

Delays are expected in that area as police investigate the incident.

