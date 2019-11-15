DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) released a sketch Thursday of a man who's wanted for indecent exposure and unlawful sexual contact earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 in the 2300 block of South University Boulevard, near East Iliff Avenue and South University Boulevard.

He's described as a white or Hispanic man in his 50s with a heavy build and short black hair. He was wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt and khaki cargo shorts.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7967. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

