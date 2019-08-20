BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield Police released a sketch Thursday of a man they said tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl Monday afternoon in the Broadlands Neighborhood of Broomfield.

The girl told officers she was walking home from school when a man got out of a parked pickup truck and attempted to physically push her inside, the release says. The girl was able to escape and ran to safety. She helped detectives put together a composite sketch of the alleged suspect.

Broomfield Police Department

The suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored pickup truck with a crew cab. The suspect is described as:

White male

30-40 years old

Average build

Average height

The truck appears to be a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 with possible aftermarket wheels and what appears to be a missing center cap from the rear passenger side wheel, police said of the image of the vehicle.

Broomfield Police Dept.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Vince Lopez at 720-887-5249.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS