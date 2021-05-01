Man sentenced for stabbing co-worker at Colorado ski resort restaurant

The two men got into an argument before Charles Findley, 39, slashed his co-worker with a kitchen knife, according to authorities.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced Monday for stabbing his co-worker at a ski resort restaurant at the base of Copper Mountain, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Carlton Findley, 39, of Breckenridge, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison with a five-year suspended sentence, the DA's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

The stabbing happened on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Coppertop Cafe & Lounge at the Beaver Run Resort in Summit County, according to the release.

Findley and his co-worker were arguing in the restaurant kitchen when Findley approached the other man. Feeling threatened, the co-worker hit Findley in the face with a six pan and ran from the kitchen, the DA's Office said.

Findley took a kitchen knife and chased the victim to the restaurant's patio area, where he slashed with the knife and caused a laceration to his co-worker's head, the release says.

Bystanders held down Findley until law enforcement arrived. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.

It was unclear whether the co-worker faced any charges for his part in the altercation.

“Although this level of violence is very rare amongst co-workers in Summit County, the defendant will have some time to think about his actions and make amends to society in the coming months,” said Lisa Hunt, senior deputy district attorney, in the release. Hunt was the lead prosecutor in the case.